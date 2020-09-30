Advertisement

Study: Salty ‘ponds’ discovered on Mars

Researchers behind a recent study say they have found evidence of smaller salty "ponds" on Mars.
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) – Researchers say they have found evidence of salty “ponds” under the surface of Mars.

They published their results in the journal Nature Astronomy this week.

According to the study, Italian scientists searched the subsurface of the red planet with an instrument on the European Space Agency’s Mars Express spacecraft.

They say it confirmed lakes that they already knew existed, and several other smaller patches of water. The smaller patches of water are different sizes, and strips of dry land separate them from the main lake.

The scientists believe this once again raises the possibility that there may be life on Mars.

