South Lincoln gas station robbed overnight

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an armed robbery of the U-Stop at 13th and South Streets.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, LPD said two men, one displaying a gun, walked into the convenience store and demanded money from the clerk.

The men received an undisclosed amount of cash and ran from the store, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information connected to the crime is asked to call Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000.

