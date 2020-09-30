Advertisement

State Fair statement on reported firing of Aksarben manager

State Fair officials Tuesday issued a statement about the leadership of the Aksarben Stock Show.
By Mark Baumert
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben officials responded Tuesday night to the reported firing of Aksarben Stock Show manager Greg Harder.

The Aksarben Stock Show moved to Grand Island in 2018 under the management of the State Fair. Reports surfaced Monday that fair manager Bill Ogg fired Harder because he had started a corporation covering the Aksarben Stock Show.

In a prepared statement Tuesday night, State Fair Board Chairwoman Beth Smith said in part, “Unquestionably, when an employee attempts to seize control and ownership of an employer’s assets without authorization or approval to do so, immediate termination is justified.”

State Fair officials also said they were working with the Aksarben Foundation for plans to continue running the livestock show in Grand Island. Smith also said they would begin recruiting a new show director.

