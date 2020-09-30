Suspect waving knife arrested Tuesday afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 28-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was waving around a knife and chasing people.

LPD said around 1 p.m. officers were sent to 20th and G streets on reports of a man with a knife.

A victim in the area told police she was confronted by a man as she left her apartment, but was able to run away.

The victim identified the man to police, and Andrew Spalding was taken into custody for terroristic threats. He was found to be in possession of a four-inch knife.

Lincoln High School was briefly placed into lockout status, police said.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.