109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 generic(WRDW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials announced that 109 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 6,641.  The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 2,507 to 2,587

Overall positivity rate:

  • Lancaster County – up from 8.5 percent to 8.6 percent
  • State – remains at 9.8 percent
  • National – remains at 8.2 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 67 with 41 from Lancaster County (seven on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (three on ventilators).

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

