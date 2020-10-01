109 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Health officials announced that 109 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County on Thursday, bringing the community total to 6,641. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

Visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov to access a dashboard that summarizes Lancaster County COVID-19 data. LLCHD also released the following information today:

Recoveries: up from 2,507 to 2,587

Overall positivity rate:

Lancaster County – up from 8.5 percent to 8.6 percent

State – remains at 9.8 percent

National – remains at 8.2 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 67 with 41 from Lancaster County (seven on ventilators) and 26 from other communities (three on ventilators).

