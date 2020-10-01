Bailey Boswell trial: FBI investigator details finding Sydney Loofe’s body

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Defendant Bailey Boswell cried in the Dawson County Courtroom as the prosecution showed photos of Sydney Loofe’s dismembered body on Thursday.

Boswell is accused of participating in the November 2017 murder of Loofe.

Her co-defendant, Aubrey Trail, was found guilty of the same crime last year.

The seventh day of the trial started Thursday morning with FBI Special Agent Eli McBride on the witness stand.

McBride testified that he was part of the team that went to Clay County on December 4, about three weeks after Loofe went missing.

McBride said he arrived in Clay County on the afternoon of the 4th and was alerted almost immediately that they had found human remains in a trash bag in a ditch.

“Three to five feet down from the road there was a plastic trash bag and it was apparent there was a body part in that bag,” McBride said.

They found part of an arm and a foot near that bag. They knew the arm belonged to Loofe because you could read her tattoo “everything will be wonderful someday,” still on her forearm.

McBride said it was too cold, dark, and windy to continue their search on December 4, so they secured the perimeter and started coming up with a plan to do a larger search the next day.

“From looking at the bag the day before I knew there were only certain body parts in it,” McBride said. “I knew it could not have contained the rest of Ms. Loofe. I knew we were going to be looking for additional evidence, additional body parts, we just didn’t know where.”

50 law enforcement officers were involved in the search from several different agencies.

McBride said they broke into teams of three and started doing a grid search in the area LPD Investigator Bob Hurley directed them to use cell phone RTT data.

When the teams found something, they would call McBride and he and some other team members would respond to process the evidence.

In the courtroom, McBride walked through more than a dozen different scenes where evidence was found.

Photos of each scene were shown, many of the photos were of Loofe’s body in plastic bags.

Boswell started crying in the courtroom when they started showing these photos.

Here defense attorney, Todd Lancaster, objected to every gruesome photo. All objections were overruled.

McBride walked the jury through the different body parts that were found. Loofe’s legs were found in one scene, her feet in another, her head in another.

There were 14 different pieces. McBride said they only found 13.

Investigators also found a bleach stained sheet, a t-shirt, and a pair of star patterned pajama pants. They found discarded yellow gloves, an empty box for trash bags, a sauna suit, a pink animal leash, cut up women’s underwear, and duct tape.

McBride said the search in Clay County lasted nearly twelve hours.

The court has asked that the media not publish gruesome photos of Loofe’s body out of respect for her family.

