Advertisement

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend grieve their miscarriage

FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2020 file photo, Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Teigen and Legend have revealed the “deep pain” they are feeling, over the loss of their unborn baby following pregnancy complications. Teigen announced their loss on her social media accounts early Thursday, Sept. 30, saying they were "driving home from the hospital with no baby. This is unreal."(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chrissy Teigen said she and John Legend are in “deep pain” following her miscarriage, which she announced in a heart wrenching social media post.

Teigen wrote that they were “driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real.”

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she wrote in a post late Wednesday, alongside a picture of herself in tears on a hospital bed. Another image showed her and Legend grieving together over a bundle cradled in her arms.

Revealing they had chosen the name Jack, the model and the musician wrote of their love for their lost son, who would have been their third child.

“To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Legend retweeted her post, adding “We love you, Jack.”

Teigen announced she was pregnant with her third child in August. She had been been hospitalized with excessive bleeding earlier in the week.

Thanking those who have been sending “positive energy, thoughts and prayers,” Teigen concluded, “We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Subway bread isn’t bread, Irish court says

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling came in a tax dispute brought by Bookfinders Ltd., an Irish Subway franchisee, which argued that some of its takeaway products - including teas, coffees and heated sandwiches - were not liable for value-added tax.

National

Carrot art: Artist dumps 31 tons of them in street

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
An artist takes his mission -- and 31 tons of carrots -- to the streets.

National

Hyde-Smith on SCOTUS

Updated: 11 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge says government’s suit over Bolton book can proceed

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
A judge ruled on Thursday that the Trump administration can move forward with its lawsuit against former national security adviser John Bolton over that his tell-all book, which officials say contains classified information.

National Politics

Pompeo, Vatican talk China after tensions spill out publicly

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said both sides “presented their respective positions” about relations with China in a climate of “respect, openness and cordiality.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

High demand for flu shots? Experts hope to avoid ‘twindemic’

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A record number of flu vaccine doses are on the way, between 194 million and 198 million for the U.S. alone.

News

NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.

National

Families struggle to pay rent, face eviction

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
Many U.S. families are struggling to pay rent, face eviction despite a national moratorium on most evictions until the end of the year.

News

Medicaid Expansion benefits begin on Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Healthcare benefits for Medicaid Expansion will begin Thursday for Nebraskans who have been determined eligible.

National

Police in Ukraine investigate death of US Embassy employee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The Embassy confirmed the woman was a U.S. citizen in a statement and said they were “heartbroken” to report her death.