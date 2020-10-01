Advertisement

Closures on Holdrege Street begin Thursday

(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A traffic alert for drivers in Lincoln as the Holdrege Street Improvement Project gets underway Thursday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., sections of Holdrege Street between North 48th and North 70th streets will be closed for resurfacing. The schedule is as follows:

  • The section between North 48th and North 56th streets will be closed Thursday, October 1 through Friday, October 9. The detour is North 48th Street to Vine Street to North 56th Street.
  • The section between North 56th Street and North Cotner Boulevard will be closed Monday, October 12 through Friday, October 16. The detour is North 56th Street to Vine Street to North Cotner Boulevard.
  • The section between North Cotner Boulevard and North 70th Street will be closed Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23. The detour is North Cotner Boulevard to Vine Street to North 70th Street.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. StarTran Bus Route 42-Bethany will also be detoured in this area. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are urged to use caution around work zones. 

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

News

UPDATE: Power restored in downtown Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
LES reported a power outage affecting parts of downtown Lincoln.

News

Lincoln family creates candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Latest News

News

Proposed changes to bars, restaurants ahead of gameday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Proposed changes to bars, restaurants ahead of gameday

News

Proposed changes to bars, restaurants for Husker game days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With the announcement of a Nebraska football schedule, one local restaurant is hoping to change a city ordinance to help bring in more business on game days.

News

Lincoln family creates candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
We’re now just one month away from Halloween and this year, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. To try and keep things safe, one Lincoln family had a unique idea to get candy to those trick-or-treaters.

News

Bailey Boswell trial continues for sixth day in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Bailey Boswell trial day 6: Witnesses explain how technology helped crack the case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
It’s no question that technology played a vital role in the investigation into Sydney Loofe’s disappearance. Several witnesses testified to this point during the sixth day of the Bailey Boswell trial in Lexington, Nebraska.

1011 Cares

Nebraska State Patrol K-9 passes away after medical complications

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
The Nebraska State Patrol posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon their policer service dog Bane passed away due to medical complications last week.