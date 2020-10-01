Closures on Holdrege Street begin Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A traffic alert for drivers in Lincoln as the Holdrege Street Improvement Project gets underway Thursday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., sections of Holdrege Street between North 48th and North 70th streets will be closed for resurfacing. The schedule is as follows:

The section between North 48th and North 56th streets will be closed Thursday, October 1 through Friday, October 9. The detour is North 48th Street to Vine Street to North 56th Street.

The section between North 56th Street and North Cotner Boulevard will be closed Monday, October 12 through Friday, October 16. The detour is North 56th Street to Vine Street to North Cotner Boulevard.

The section between North Cotner Boulevard and North 70th Street will be closed Monday, October 19 through Friday, October 23. The detour is North Cotner Boulevard to Vine Street to North 70th Street.

Access to homes and businesses will be maintained whenever possible. StarTran Bus Route 42-Bethany will also be detoured in this area. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are urged to use caution around work zones.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.