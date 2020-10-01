Diekman earns first career MLB Playoffs save

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Wymore native Jake Diekman earned his first save in the MLB playoffs on Tuesday. Diekman recorded the final out of the A’s 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. The victory forces a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Wednesday.

The crafty left-handed pitcher entered the game with the A’s clinging to a 3-run lead in the 9th inning. Diekman walked a run in before getting Jose Abreu to ground out to end the game. Diekman threw just six pitches in the relief appearance.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.