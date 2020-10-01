Advertisement

Frost Possible Tonight, Cool Weather Headlines the Weekend

By Ken Siemek
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The coldest night of the young fall season is expected Thursday night and into early on Friday morning as a cold, Canadian high pressure system settles into the area. With mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.

Chilly temperatures are expected into Friday morning as lows range from the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.
Chilly temperatures are expected into Friday morning as lows range from the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.(KOLN)

With the forecast temperatures, Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place for most of the state, including for Lincoln, so if you’re out early on Friday, areas of patchy frost are possible.

Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place across the state Thursday night and into early on Friday.
Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place across the state Thursday night and into early on Friday.(KOLN)

By Friday afternoon, another cool day is expected for eastern Nebraska with some warmer temperatures in the west. Highs are forecast to reach the 60s in eastern Nebraska, with 70s in the west.

Temperatures stay below average for eastern Nebraska on Friday with highs in the 60s.
Temperatures stay below average for eastern Nebraska on Friday with highs in the 60s.(KOLN)

By late Friday evening, a weak disturbance passing through the area will give us at least a small chance for some very light rain across eastern Nebraska that could linger into early on Saturday.

After that rain chance, we’re expecting a dry weekend with cool weather to continue. Much of next week continues to be headlined by warmer than average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with more dry weather.

