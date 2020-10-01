Frost Possible Tonight, Cool Weather Headlines the Weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The coldest night of the young fall season is expected Thursday night and into early on Friday morning as a cold, Canadian high pressure system settles into the area. With mostly clear skies and light winds, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state.

With the forecast temperatures, Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are in place for most of the state, including for Lincoln, so if you’re out early on Friday, areas of patchy frost are possible.

By Friday afternoon, another cool day is expected for eastern Nebraska with some warmer temperatures in the west. Highs are forecast to reach the 60s in eastern Nebraska, with 70s in the west.

By late Friday evening, a weak disturbance passing through the area will give us at least a small chance for some very light rain across eastern Nebraska that could linger into early on Saturday.

After that rain chance, we’re expecting a dry weekend with cool weather to continue. Much of next week continues to be headlined by warmer than average temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with more dry weather.

