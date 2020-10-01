Advertisement

H&M to close 250 stores in 2021

Sales dropped in September
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.
H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – H&M plans to close 250 stores next year.

The retail chain says the coronavirus pandemic played a role because more shoppers are buying online.

H&M has 5,000 stores worldwide. Nearly 600 of them are in the United States.

The cuts amount to 5% of the company’s stores.

CEO Helena Helmersson says H&M sales declined in September compared to last year, but she believes the worst is behind the company and it can come out stronger after the pandemic.

It wasn’t immediately clear which stores the chain was closing.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Narcotics task force arrests Lincoln man after finding drugs, gun

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man was arrested following the discovery of several controlled substances and a firearm during an encounter in north Lincoln.

KOLN

’Friendly competition’ at quarterback, Martinez remains starter

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez has the edge over Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback spot, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

News

Study finds Agriculture critical for Nebraska economy

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The study was conducted in 2017 and found nearly 34 percent of business sales, 22 percent of gross product and nearly a quarter of state jobs are ag related.

News

LPD: Man steals gaming system from downtown apartment, returns hours later

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a downtown apartment and went back hours later, only to be recognized by apartment management.

Latest News

National

Man’s carjacking captured on Facebook Live in D.C.

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By WJLA Staff
Warkaw Anagaw regularly broadcasts his opposition of the Ethiopian government. However, his stream was interrupted Sunday by two men with guns.

National Politics

Doctors ask Supreme Court to strike down Trump abortion rule

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The nation’s largest doctors' group on Thursday asked the Supreme Court to strike down a Trump administration rule that’s had a far-reaching impact on family planning by prohibiting taxpayer-funded clinics from referring women for abortions.

News

LPD: Officers find knife, meth & pills inside car with fictitious license plates

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department spotted him driving a car with fictitious license plates.

National

Suburban NY diocese files for bankruptcy amid abuse lawsuits

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than 200 lawsuits alleging sexual abuse by clergy members have been filed against the diocese since the 2019 passage of New York’s Child Victims Act.

National

Man’s search in Colorado for missing sister ends

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By KRDO Staff
Trained dogs alerted authorities to the scent of human remains on three separate properties, but none resulted in leads in the Suzanne Morphew case.