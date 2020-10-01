Lincoln family creates candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

We’re now just one month away from Halloween and this year, we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

To try and keep things safe, one Lincoln family had a unique idea to get candy to those trick-or-treaters.

When kids walk up to the Laible house this Halloween they’re going to be getting their candy in a different way.

“I just love Halloween,” said Christina Laible.

The PVC pipe and Halloween mask candy chute is how they’re going to celebrate safely.

“I didn’t want to give up the holiday but wanted to make sure everyone was still comfortable coming to the house,” said Laible.

Like many people who commented on our Facebook post, they’re finding unique ways to still have trick-or-treating.

Just recently the CDC released its recommendations for Halloween.

The list says instead of going door to door this year, you should do things like have a virtual costume contest, or hide candy throughout the house.

But here in Lincoln, we asked the mayor about the holiday and she says she’s taking advice from past mayors.

“My best advice came from mayor Johanns, and he said don’t cancel Halloween,” said Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department says they plan on having Halloween, they just want to make sure people are making changes to keep things safe.

And the Laible family says they’ll do whatever they can.

“We’re going to make sure there is a natural barrier so that children don’t run around and come towards us, just trying to be as safe as possible. We will be wearing masks too,” said Laible.

You can find the full list of CDC recommendations here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html#halloween

