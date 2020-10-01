Advertisement

LPD: Investigators find cocaine, marijuana inside home with 11-year-old child

Jamaal Williams & Jazmes Lott
Jamaal Williams & Jazmes Lott(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two parents are facing drug charges after investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found cocaine and marijuana inside the home with their 11-year-old.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and SWAT team served a search warrant at a home on 11th Street and Garber Avenue, just north of Cornhusker Highway, based on information investigators had received.

LPD said the SWAT team was able to call the occupants, two adults and an 11-year-old child, outside of the home before investigators went inside.

While searching the home, LPD said, investigators found 1.4 grams of crack cocaine, 21.4 grams of marijuana, two 9mm handguns as well as drug paraphernalia.

Jamaal Williams, 38, and Jazmes Lott, 34, were arrested and LPD said the child is in the care of a family member.

Williams is facing two counts of a possession of a firearm by a prohibited person charges, as well as possession of a controlled substance and child abuse charges, according to LPD.

Lott is facing possession of a controlled substance and child abuse charges.

