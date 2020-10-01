Advertisement

LPD: Man steals gaming system from downtown apartment, returns hours later

Jeremy Pickinpaugh
Jeremy Pickinpaugh(Lincoln Police Department)
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a downtown apartment and went back hours later, only to be recognized by apartment management.

Wednesday around 6:30 a.m., officers were called to Latitude Apartment Complex on S 11th Street, in downtown Lincoln on a report of a burglary.

LPD said a 21-year-old-man told officers that he was woken up by a loud noise coming from the living area of his apartment and when he went out to investigate the sound, he found a man standing in his living room holding his luggage.

The man told officers when he confronted the stranger, identified as Jeremy Pickinpaugh, he ran out the front door of his apartment.

LPD was able to get a physical description of Pickinpaugh from the victim and officers processed the scene, finding a broken window that was used to get inside the apartment with a shoe print on it.

A video game system and games were stolen, along with the victim’s luggage, according to police.

LPD said the apartment manager was able to give officers surveillance video of Pickinpaugh running from the building.

Officers said several hours later, Pickinpaugh returned to the apartment building and was recognized by the apartment manager who called police.

Around 12:30 p.m., officers made contact with Pickinpaugh who was taken into custody and is facing burglary charges.

LPD said officers compared the design on Pickinpaugh’s shoes which matched the shoe prints at the scene.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Narcotics task force arrests Lincoln man after finding drugs, gun

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man was arrested following the discovery of several controlled substances and a firearm during an encounter in north Lincoln.

KOLN

’Friendly competition’ at quarterback, Martinez remains starter

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez has the edge over Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback spot, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

News

Study finds Agriculture critical for Nebraska economy

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The study was conducted in 2017 and found nearly 34 percent of business sales, 22 percent of gross product and nearly a quarter of state jobs are ag related.

Latest News

News

LPD: Officers find knife, meth & pills inside car with fictitious license plates

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department spotted him driving a car with fictitious license plates.

News

Shelton woman charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide for Hastings crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Baumert
A Shelton woman faces a felony Motor Vehicle Homicide charge in connection with the death of man who died in a crash at Heartwell Park in Hastings.

News

LPD: Investigators find cocaine, marijuana inside home with 11-year-old child

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two parents are facing drug charges after investigators found cocaine and marijuana inside the home with their child.

News

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

News

Bailey Boswell trial: FBI investigator details finding Sydney Loofe’s body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Defendant Bailey Boswell cried in the Dawson County Courtroom as the prosecution showed photos of Sydney Loofe’s dismembered body.

News

NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.