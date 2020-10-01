Advertisement

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Cold Night Expected
Cold Night Expected(1011 Weather)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The sun will shine for the most part today but it will be cooler and still on the breezy side. Mostly sunny skies are expected with a high in the lower 60s and a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Clear to partly cloudy skies for tonight with the low dropping into the mid 30s in the Lincoln area. A frost advisory has been issued for the Lincoln late tonight until 8 am Friday morning for areas of frost. Partly to mostly sunny on Friday and continued cool, highs in the mid 60s. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning there will be a small chance for a shower or sprinkles. Partly sunny on Saturday and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and the high in the lower 60s.

A warming trend will begin on Monday as the highs will return to the low to mid 70s. Upper 70s expected for Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny skies.

