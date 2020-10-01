Medicaid Expansion benefits begin on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Healthcare benefits for Medicaid Expansion will begin Thursday for Nebraskans who have been determined eligible.

Applications will be accepted for the program, called Heritage Health Adult, year-round at AccessNebraska.ne.gov or at any DHHS office.

Since DHHS began accepting applications in August, 10,772 lower-income Nebraskans have been found to be eligible for Medicaid Expansion. They will receive a service package that includes physical health, behavioral health, and prescription drugs.

Nebraskans who are 19-20 years old, pregnant, or medically frail will also receive dental and vision services, in addition to over-the-counter medications.

Jeremy Brunssen, Interim Director of Medicaid/Long Term Care, says that all of the teammates in DHHS are excited for benefits to start through Medicaid Expansion. “Many DHHS teammates have worked hard on this important initiative, along with our business partners, which includes our managed care organizations, our federal partners at CMS, and the DHHS sister divisions, especially our information technology teams. It is rewarding for our teammates to reach this important milestone and be in a position to help additional Nebraskans with expanded Medicaid,” Brunssen said.

Heritage Health Adult (HHA) expands Medicaid to lower income adults of working age (19-64 years old). Lower income means earning up to 138% of the federal poverty level. For a single person, this is an income of approximately $17,609 per year, and for a family of four this is an income of approximately $36,156 per year.

DHHS continues to provide excellent customer service with low call wait times and applications being processed well in advance of federal processing requirements.

To apply, individuals can go online to ACCESSNEbraska.ne.gov, or call toll free (855) 632-7633 Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Calls are also taken on Saturday 8:00 a.m. – noon. TDD is also available at (402) 471-7256.

Additional information about Medicaid Expansion is available at dhhs.ne.gov/MedicaidExpansion.

