Advertisement

More Omaha-metro small businesses push online stores amid pandemic

By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Retailers are expecting the number of people shopping online this Christmas season to increase.

Here in the metro, some small businesses with no online presence are busy working to establish themselves on the internet.

Last year the Small Business Association along with the Service Corps of Retired Executives, or SCORE, held a marketing academy and 3,500 people participated, using the workshops to better market their business online.

This year officials tell us more than 7,000 people have signed up for the academy.

“They have to have that 24-hour store, so they have access. The public has access to them instead which is a change with this current pandemic environment. We’re under this makes a big difference to not only the business owner but to the customer, they have more time to shop,” said Leon Milobar, with the Small Business Association.

Because of the pandemic, this year’s marketing academy will be virtual, the workshops begin on October 6th, if you’re interested you can call the Small Business Association at 402-221-7200.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here is the answer to today's Question of the Day in case you missed it.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

News

Closures on Holdrege Street begin Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Drivers are urged to use caution around work zones.

News

UPDATE: Power restored in downtown Lincoln

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Swanigan
LES reported a power outage affecting parts of downtown Lincoln.

News

Lincoln family creates candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Updated: 7 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

Latest News

News

Proposed changes to bars, restaurants ahead of gameday

Updated: 8 hours ago
Proposed changes to bars, restaurants ahead of gameday

News

Proposed changes to bars, restaurants for Husker game days

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nicole Griffith
With the announcement of a Nebraska football schedule, one local restaurant is hoping to change a city ordinance to help bring in more business on game days.

News

Lincoln family creates candy chute to keep trick-or-treaters safe

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Abbie Petersen
We’re now just one month away from Halloween and this year, we’re in the middle of a pandemic. To try and keep things safe, one Lincoln family had a unique idea to get candy to those trick-or-treaters.

News

Bailey Boswell trial continues for sixth day in Lexington

Updated: 9 hours ago
10/11 NOW at 6

News

Bailey Boswell trial day 6: Witnesses explain how technology helped crack the case

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
It’s no question that technology played a vital role in the investigation into Sydney Loofe’s disappearance. Several witnesses testified to this point during the sixth day of the Bailey Boswell trial in Lexington, Nebraska.

1011 Cares

Nebraska State Patrol K-9 passes away after medical complications

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jennifer Ortega
The Nebraska State Patrol posted on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon their policer service dog Bane passed away due to medical complications last week.