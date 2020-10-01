Narcotics task force arrests Lincoln man after finding drugs, gun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department, working on the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, have arrested a Lincoln man following the discovery of several controlled substances and a firearm during an encounter in north Lincoln.

At approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, investigators observed a Toyota Avalon fail to signal a turn near 31st and Cornhusker Highway in Lincoln. The driver then stopped in a parking lot and exited the vehicle. As investigators made contact and identified themselves, the driver fled on foot.

The subject ran into the street, tripped, and fell in the center of Cornhusker Highway near 31st street. Investigators were able to quickly take him into custody and found a handgun in the subject’s jacket pocket. A search of the vehicle revealed 114 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of marijuana, and dozens of hydrocodone, oxycodone, and alprazolam pills, along with drug paraphernalia.

The subject, Larry Carter, 46, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled pharmaceuticals with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. Carter was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

