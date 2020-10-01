New winter coats for Bubba’s Closet needed to help kids in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Whether we want it to happen or not, cold weather is coming. It also means it’s that time of year when you have a chance to help a child in need, simply by donating a coat.

When it’s cold outside and you’re headed out the door, what do you do? Most people reach for a coat, but not everyone is able to do that, including a number of kids enrolled in Lincoln elementary schools. With your help this year, through Bubba’s Closet, that could change.

For more than 20 years Lincoln elementary school principals have come together to provide students with warm clothing through the Bubba’s Closet event. Because of the pandemic, things won’t look the same this year.

Instead of accepting gently used winter coats, principals are asking for new coats only.

For many of these kids, getting a brand new coat boosts their self confidence and helps them not to miss school.

“They can go out to recess. They can get to school. They can be safe, so they don’t have to worry about that, and they can come to school and focus on learning. That’s the main thing that we want them to focus on is learning. So, it’s just one thing that’s not in their control that we can help support them and their families with,” said Jeff Brehm, principal of Calvert Elementary.

Principals recently sent out a survey, asking LPS parents if their kids needed a new coat. More than 900 requests came back. That means they’re about half way to reaching their goal.

What principals are in need of right now are new coats for elementary students, sizes 4T to adult small.

To donate, simply drop coats off to your nearby elementary school in Lincoln, and tell them it’s for Bubba’s Closet.

Safety and protection is what many kids look for in school, so why not provide them with that through a coat?

Brehm told 10/11, “We have school in Nebraska on cold days when the wind chill is very cold. So, it’s just one gift and one tool that kids can have that will help them get safely to school and keep them in school and keep them healthy.”

If you have an elementary school child in LPS in need of a new winter coat, reach out to your child’s principal. They’ll be able to help you.

Principals this year are gearing more toward accepting monetary donations so they can purchase new coats for kids. The goal is to raise $20,000. With funds they’ve raised so far, they’ve been able to buy 435 new coats and are hoping to order even more in the next few weeks.

The Foundation for LPS now has an open fund, specifically where you can donate to Bubba’s Closet. Click HERE to donate.

