Nielsen earns increased role, emerges among NAIA leaders

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a field goal kicker in high school, Caleb Nielsen attended multiple kicking camps over the summer. In 2015, he participated in the Kansas City Kicking Academy. Little did Nielsen know, his performance would begin a path to earning national football honors.

“The (college) offers came rolling in,” Nielsen said. “It was my kickoff that got me on the radar. It had a pretty good hang time.” The Waverly native says his results from the camp were shared with multiple scouts, leading to some unexpected college options.

“Dakota State I had never actually heard of,” Nielsen said. “A lot of people confuse it with South Dakota State. We actually used to have the same colors as them. That didn’t help.”

The Trojans were among the colleges pursuing the strong-legged kicker. Nielsen researched the school and visited the campus in Madison, South Dakota. Upon learning about DSU’s academics, specifically its computer science curriculum, Nielsen committed to the school with hopes of earning a starting role on the Trojans football team.

The opportunity presented itself in 2019. As a sophomore, Nielsen emerged as the Trojans' top punter. The Waverly grad says it was a thrill to get regular action playing college football. Dakota State, which plays in the North Star Athletic Association, went 5-5 last fall.

During the off-season, Nielsen continued to improve while getting stronger. Following a productive preseason camp, Nielsen felt he was close to taking over the Trojans' kicking duties, in addition to punting. During DSU’s season-opener, Nielsen attempted two PATs, which he both made. He also handled the Trojans' kickoff responsibilities. The DSU junior appears to have a firm grip on the three roles, following a breakout performance in Week 2. Against Presentation College, Nielsen was 6-of-6 on PATs with 9 punts totaling more than 400 yards. Nielsen was named the NAIA Specialist of the Week on September 14th.

“I don’t expect stuff like this to come,” Nielsen said. “I just want to keep helping my team and keep getting better. I know there’s always stuff to work on."

Nielsen says his career long field goal is 42 yards. However, he made a 60-yard field goal during a summer camp while in high school.

Nielsen has received instruction from several college and NFL kickers, including Alex Henery. The former Husker runs the Midwest Kicking Camp, which Nielsen has attended.

