People urged to come in for cancer screening after delaying it because of COVID-19

Doctors are pushing to make sure that even with the pandemic disrupting normal life, people know breast cancer is still a big threat.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The CDC recommends women start getting mammograms at 45 and every year after that. Even though the pandemic has brought a lot of life to a screeching halt, cancer hasn’t stopped. Nationally, thousands of mammograms were missed during the peak months of COVID-19.

Kate Schmitter’s nurse found a lump in her breast during a pregnancy check-in in 2015.

“Within a week of that lump being felt, I had all these diagnostic procedures to determine it was cancer and went right down and got mammograms of both sides and ultrasounds of my lymph nodes,” Schmitter said.

Schmitter had to wait until she was in the second trimester to have a mastectomy.

“You want to find it as fast as possible, so you can get the best result you can get,” she said. “They found mine so early, so I was very lucky.”

For women like Schmitter, and others who have a high risk of cancer, missing a mammogram could create serious health risks.

“Even a week can make such a difference because we’re delaying a diagnosis. There are steps to take when someone needs additional testing,” said Mary Jane Glade, APRN-NP with CHI Health St. Elizabeth. “It’s very important for early detection because that really drastically changes what your treatment can be and what your outcomes can be.”

During the peak of COVID-19, the American Cancer Society took a survey, finding that cancer patients and survivors were dealing with treatment delays and financial stress.

“Seventy-nine percent of those in active treatment have reported delays in their healthcare,” said Brian Ortner, with the American Cancer Society. “That’s up from 27 percent of those who were asked the same questions back in April.”

The ACS study also found that 46 percent of cancer patients and survivors experienced a change in their ability to pay for care. The ACS itself said it could lose up to 50 percent of typical funding because of COVID-19.

Screenings and regular check-ins changed Schmitter’s life, and doctors say, it makes a big impact on the lives of cancer patients, too.

From 2019 to 2020, there were 900 fewer screenings at CHI Health.

“Wear a mask and get screened,” Schmitter said. “It’s important and could save your life.”

Through the month of October, women can get a mammogram at CHI Health for $149 via MDSave. Follow this link to learn more.

