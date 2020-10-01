Advertisement

Power outage affecting downtown Lincoln

Parts of downtown Lincoln are without power after an outage around midnight.
Parts of downtown Lincoln are without power after an outage around midnight.(10/11 NOW)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A power outage is affecting parts of downtown Lincoln right now, including parts of UNL’s city campus.

LES is reporting just under 400 people without power in an area along Antelope Valley Parkway between K and Vine streets. It was reported just before midnight.

10/11 NOW’s Skyview camera captured parts of a dark UNL city campus, as the outage appears to be affecting the 50/50 Building, as well as Knoll, University & Eastside Suites, all at 17th to 18th and R Streets.

Traffic lights at a handful of intersections around Antelope Valley & O Street are out.

No other outages have been reported in the downtown area. Crews are working to restore power.

