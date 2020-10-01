Advertisement

Proposed changes to bars, restaurants for Husker game days

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the announcement of a Nebraska football schedule, one local restaurant is hoping to change a City of Lincoln ordinance to help bring in more business on game days.

Brewsky’s has been in the Haymarket for 17 years. The pandemic forced them to close for two months this spring, but now the owner is going to the city council, hoping they’ll allow them to expand seating into the streets.

“We need Husker football. We need Husker volleyball. We need Husker basketball," said Brian Kitten, owner of Brewsky’s Food and Spirits. "We need Husker athletics back.”

Right now, the City doesn’t allow bars and restaurants to close off streets on game days because of fans and traffic flow. Councilman Roy Christensen said changing that could help area businesses, especially since fans aren’t allowed in Memorial Stadium.

“Anything we can do to help businesses is all good," said Christensen. "We want them to be able to stay in business.”

“It could be 20-25% of a business’s revenue down here in the Haymarket, so those seven football Saturdays are very, very important,” said Kitten.

Changing this doesn’t mean every bar and restaurant gets to block off their street and have people in it. If the change is approved by the Lincoln City Council, businesses have to submit an application if they’re interested.

“Most of the ones I’ve talked to want to participate and join in whatever way they can," said Kitten.

Brewsky’s and Buzzard Billy’s are working together to close the block of 8th Street in front of them. The owners said working together is easier to get a bigger section of the street and help people social distance.

The council is voting expected to vote on Monday on whether to change the ordinance.

