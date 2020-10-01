Advertisement

Shelton woman charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide for Hastings crash

Shelton woman charged with felony for fatal crash in Hastings Heartwell Park
Shelton woman charged with felony for fatal crash in Hastings Heartwell Park(WCAX)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Shelton woman faces a felony Motor Vehicle Homicide charge in connection with the death of a man killed in a crash at Heartwell Park in Hastings.

Ashley Woitaszewski, 28, was charged Wednesday in Adams County Court. An evidence hearing in her case is scheduled Oct 21. She’s free on personal recognizance.

Court records indicate Woitaszewski was the driver of a north-bound Ford F-350 pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Cedar street south of Heartwell Park in the early morning of Aug. 6. Investigators estimate the vehicle was travelling 60 mph prior to the crash. When the pickup came to the south end of Heartwell Park, investigators believe it went airborne for about 48 feet before hitting the ground. The pickup stopped on top of the north embankment of Heartwell Creek.

One of the passengers in the pickup, Derek Lindstrom, 37, Grand Island, died of injuries he suffered in the crash. Woitaszewski and another passenger, Nicholas Montague, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Court records indicate that Woitaszewski’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.12, which is four points above the legal intoxication limit of .08.

The max penalty for a conviction on Motor Vehicle Homicide is 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Narcotics task force arrests Lincoln man after finding drugs, gun

Updated: moments ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man was arrested following the discovery of several controlled substances and a firearm during an encounter in north Lincoln.

KOLN

’Friendly competition’ at quarterback, Martinez remains starter

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez has the edge over Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback spot, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

Forecast

Mainly Sunny, Breezy and Cool Thursday. Frost Possible Tonight

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Brad Anderson
Breezy and cooler for Thursday and a frost advisory late tonight into Friday morning

News

Study finds Agriculture critical for Nebraska economy

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Harrington
The study was conducted in 2017 and found nearly 34 percent of business sales, 22 percent of gross product and nearly a quarter of state jobs are ag related.

News

LPD: Man steals gaming system from downtown apartment, returns hours later

Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who burglarized a downtown apartment and went back hours later, only to be recognized by apartment management.

Latest News

News

LPD: Officers find knife, meth & pills inside car with fictitious license plates

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
A Lincoln man is facing a number of drug charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department spotted him driving a car with fictitious license plates.

News

LPD: Investigators find cocaine, marijuana inside home with 11-year-old child

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two parents are facing drug charges after investigators found cocaine and marijuana inside the home with their child.

News

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gina Dvorak
Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

News

Bailey Boswell trial: FBI investigator details finding Sydney Loofe’s body

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Bayley Bischof
Defendant Bailey Boswell cried in the Dawson County Courtroom as the prosecution showed photos of Sydney Loofe’s dismembered body.

News

NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.