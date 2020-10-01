Shelton woman charged with Motor Vehicle Homicide for Hastings crash

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Shelton woman faces a felony Motor Vehicle Homicide charge in connection with the death of a man killed in a crash at Heartwell Park in Hastings.

Ashley Woitaszewski, 28, was charged Wednesday in Adams County Court. An evidence hearing in her case is scheduled Oct 21. She’s free on personal recognizance.

Court records indicate Woitaszewski was the driver of a north-bound Ford F-350 pickup traveling at a high rate of speed on Cedar street south of Heartwell Park in the early morning of Aug. 6. Investigators estimate the vehicle was travelling 60 mph prior to the crash. When the pickup came to the south end of Heartwell Park, investigators believe it went airborne for about 48 feet before hitting the ground. The pickup stopped on top of the north embankment of Heartwell Creek.

One of the passengers in the pickup, Derek Lindstrom, 37, Grand Island, died of injuries he suffered in the crash. Woitaszewski and another passenger, Nicholas Montague, were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Court records indicate that Woitaszewski’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was 0.12, which is four points above the legal intoxication limit of .08.

The max penalty for a conviction on Motor Vehicle Homicide is 20 years in prison.

