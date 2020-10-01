Study finds Agriculture critical for Nebraska economy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A new UNL study released Thursday backs up what many Nebraskans have suspected: agriculture is a critical component of the state’s economy.

The study was conducted in 2017 and found nearly 34 percent of business sales, 22 percent of gross product and nearly a quarter of state jobs are ag related.

The total output of the Nebraska agriculture production complex that year totaled $81.8 billion dollars.

2017 wasn’t a great year for commodity prices or income for farmers and ranchers, but one of the survey authors said that indicates those in the business tend to make decisions based on long-term trends.

