Two arrested following pursuit in York, Seward counties

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people following a pursuit and search in York and Seward Counties Wednesday night.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed an eastbound Kia SUV following another vehicle too closely and performed a traffic stop near York at mile marker 353 on Interstate 80. During the traffic stop, the driver provided identification that was determined to be fake, but the trooper was able to positively identify the driver by use of a mobile AFIS device in the trooper’s patrol cruiser.

The subject then exited the cruiser, ran to his vehicle, and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Kia reached speeds of 130 miles per hour as it fled east and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle exited I-80 at the Goehner exit at mile marker 373. As it exited, the driver lost control and left the roadway, striking a sign, a fence, and an unoccupied truck in the ditch.

The driver then fled on foot into a cornfield, but the two passengers remained with the vehicle. The two passengers were transported to the hospital in Seward where they were medically cleared. One of the passengers, Christopher Barbosa, 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Wisconsin.

NSP K9 units were able to locate the driver, who was hiding in the tree, at approximately 11:45 p.m. The driver was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Seward for medical clearance. Once medically cleared, David Fletcher, 32, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal impersonation, failure to obey a lawful order, obstructing a peace officer, driving with a revoked license, possession of marijuana – less than an ounce, possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous traffic violations.

Both men were lodged in York County Jail.

