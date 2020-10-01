Advertisement

LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence makes campaign stop in Carter Lake

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Farmers & Ranchers for Trump Coalitions launch, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning in the Omaha-metro area Thursday.

Pence was scheduled to arrive at Eppley Airfield at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in order to speak at a campaign event at PVS Structures in Carter Lake just after noon.

Watch our livestream of his arrival and speech below, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

