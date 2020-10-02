Advertisement

1-year-old escapes injury when shots fired into car

(MGN image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police continue to search for the gunman who fired shots into a car, narrowly missing a 1-year-old child.

The shooting happened Wednesday night. Police say several shots were fired, injuring 34-year-old Brian Huggins in the arm. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Huggins told police he was sitting in his car in front of his home when an SUV pulled up and a man began shooting. Huggins' infant daughter was in the back seat but was not struck.

