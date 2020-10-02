Advertisement

Ballots return weeks before Election Day

Mail-in ballots were sent out on Monday, and they’re already being turned back in. These votes are coming in over a month before Election Day.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster Election County Commission is going to be a popular place in October. Mail-in ballots were sent out on Monday, and they’re already being turned back in. These votes are coming in over a month before Election Day.

People started receiving mail-in ballots Wednesday and Thursday. The Lancaster Co. Election Commission even had ballots dropped off on Wednesday.

“It’s exciting for me that so many people are interested," said Dave Shively, Lancaster County Election Commissioner.

Commissioner Shively said their goal is to have people turn ballots in early to help reduce traffic at the polls on Election Day.

“We really want to keep everyone as safe as possible while we’re in the middle of this pandemic,” said Shively.

One of those participating in mail-in voting is Dori Bush.

“I’ve been concerned out this election for a very long time," said Dori Bush of Lincoln. "When I got my ballot Wednesday I knew I had to turn it in right away. There’s no reason to wait. I knew how I was going to vote on different issues.”

At 75-years-old, Bush said she’s never missed an election.

“I’ve been a Democrat, Republican, Independent and Green Party member as a matter of fact, but I think this is the most important election I’ve ever voted in," said Bush.

Shively wants people to be patient if they haven’t received their mail-in ballot yet. They’re still working on getting those mailed out in the next several days. As for the ballots dropped off early, they won’t be counted until November 2nd.

“We keep them in a secured location here in our office," said Shively. "They get checked in first. They’re opened the week prior, and then we get them ready to be counted, and we start counting them the day before the election.”

A reminder that every registered voter received a mail-in ballot request. Those have to be turned in by October 23rd to actually get the ballot back in the mail.

Updated: 5 hours ago