Benefits go into effect for Nebraskans who qualify for Medicaid expansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After voters approved Medicaid expansion in November 2018, now, nearly two years later, thousands of Nebraskans now have benefits.

The application period started August 1st and since then, 10,772 people have been approved.

Thursday, October 1st, is a day Madeline Almond has been waiting months for. She’s one of the 90,000 Nebraskans expected to qualify for Medicaid expansion.

"It’s so relieving to have coverage because now I don’t have to worry about if something happens, now I suddenly have a bunch of medical debt on top of school debt,” Almond said.

Almond is a college student and has multiple medical issues. Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says it’s trying to enroll as many people as possible, so it can help more people like Almond.

“Our teams have been working very hard with community partners and community stakeholders who might be the closest contact to those who might be eligible for expanded Medicaid,” said Jeremy Brunssen, Interim Director of Nebraska Medicaid.

When Almond moved to Nebraska last year, she was denied coverage.

“I was told basically because I wasn’t blind, deaf, or in a wheelchair, I couldn’t access benefits," Almond said. "I was told I wasn’t disabled enough to qualify. It felt like they said to me, ‘We see you, but we don’t care.'”

Without coverage, Almond said she had to choose between healthcare and bills.

“When my wife had her fall, we had to wait to get her treated because we were told we could either wait or go to the ER. and we can’t afford to go to the ER," Almond said. "And that whole time I had to worry about my disability getting worse or getting sick. It was just a terrifying way to live.”

Almond says she feels like she can breathe easier knowing she’s covered.

“When COVID hit, I had to go back to Pueblo, Colorado to live, and I was able to get benefits there as soon as we got there, and that hurt because Nebraska wouldn’t do it," Almond said. "Now, being able to have it in the place that I’m living, it makes it feel more like it’s a place that wants me there. It makes Lincoln feel more like home for me.”

When Medicaid expansion was first announced, it was estimated 90,000 Nebraskans would qualify. So far, Brunssen said only 19,000 have applied.

If you make up to 138% of the federal poverty line, you qualify. For a single person, that’s $17,609. For a family of four, that’s $36,156.

While the first round of benefits goes into effect Thursday, there is no deadline to apply. You can apply online here. DHHS said it is also expanding its office hours to accommodate more applications over the phone or in person.

You can find more information about Medicaid expansion and how to apply here.

