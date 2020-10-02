Crime Stoppers: SUV causes hit-and-run crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Police Department continues on Friday to investigate a report of a hit-and-run crash at a home in north Lincoln.

More than a month later, and investigators still have no leads in the case. It all happened in broad daylight around the area of North 40th and Dudley Street.

LPD said the report came in on Monday, Aug. 30. But the day before a nearby neighbor said they heard a loud noise coming from outside their home.

“It was later discovered that an SUV had crashed into a nearby residence,” said Becky Keller, LPD.

That’s when the neighbor grabbed their cellphone and pressed record. A video showed a blue or silver-colored Mercury Mariner backing out of the yard and, eventually, leaving the scene. This, police said, happened just moments after the alleged hit-and-run crash.

Investigators said they need your help in finding the SUV and its owner. Police believe the SUV is a model from 2004 to 2010. They also said it may have significant damage to the front-end after hitting the home.

“Thankfully, the residents of the house were living out of the state at the time, so nobody was injured in the accident,” said Keller.

If you recognize the SUV or know anything about the case, let Crime Stoppers know. Give them a call at (402) 475-3600 or click here.

