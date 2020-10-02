Advertisement

Families compete in Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt in Lincoln

The Anderson family, the Smith family and the Nichols family wait for the winner of the Hy-Vee Basket Bolt to be announced.
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska family receives hundreds of dollars in free groceries and a gift card during Hy-Vee’s Basket Bolt in Lincoln Friday morning.

Our 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve was there all morning long, cheering the contestants on.

Three families ran up and down the aisles, filling baskets with as many grocery items as they could, doing it all in 90 seconds.

The groups walked away with things like steak, spices, soup and candy.

The winner was the Anderson family from Norfolk, who gathered a basket full of items, totaling more than 500 dollars.

The Anderson Family says their strategy was having everyone split up and get as many small items as they could.

The Anderson’s were also given a $1,000 Visa gift card. The other contestants, the Smith family and the Nichols family, were allowed to keep all the groceries they collected.

Hy-Vee says the goal of the Basket Bolt is to encourage families to eat more meals together at home.

