Frost talks season ahead, injuries for Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost seems optimistic for the season ahead as Nebraska continues practice leading up to its season-opening game at Ohio State. The head coach entering his third season with the Big Red spoke about depth at multiple positions, the challenges of keeping players healthy, and his team’s motivation.

Frost did announce that sophomore defensive back Braxton Clark did suffer a season-ending injury.

Faith, Family, and Football: Scott Frost spoke about the passing of his father, Larry. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/o33YwBl2LL — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 2, 2020

Nebraska CB Braxton Clark is out for the season, per Scott Frost. #Huskers — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) October 2, 2020

"If it's in Uzbekistan, we're going to have to probably stop at a couple of places on the way over there."

Frost isn't complaining about schedule, addressing it's tough, but the players just want to compete. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/2RHCwI77mR — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) October 2, 2020

