Frost talks season ahead, injuries for Huskers
On Friday, Scott Frost addressed the media via zoom speaking on a wide-range of topics
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Scott Frost seems optimistic for the season ahead as Nebraska continues practice leading up to its season-opening game at Ohio State. The head coach entering his third season with the Big Red spoke about depth at multiple positions, the challenges of keeping players healthy, and his team’s motivation.
Frost did announce that sophomore defensive back Braxton Clark did suffer a season-ending injury.
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.