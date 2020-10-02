Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you and the family are looking for something to do this weekend, the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau has you covered with Friday Fast Facts.

Take 2 Children’s Consignment Sale

You don’t want to miss this consignment sale! They offer the best in high-quality gently used children’s, teen and maternity clothing, shoes, toys, baby equipment, books, videos, children’s furniture, maternity items and more! Great deals are plentiful and they suggest you bring a large laundry basket for your selected items.

Thursday - Saturday 10-7 p.m., Sunday 10-3 p.m.; Free admission

2020 Lincoln Calling - Digital Experience

Three Virtual Stages! 40+ Bands! 12+ Educational Sessions! The 17th Annual Lincoln Calling Music Festival is three days of music, art, innovation, wellness and everything else you expect from Lincoln Calling as they take the entire party online! take sure to check out their website for a full event lineup.

Through Saturday; Free

Lied Live Online: Bolzen Beer Band

This Lincoln-based band takes traditional German music and injects pure adrenaline to create their unique punk polka sound! Dave Socha and Brian Brazier gained notoriety by becoming fan favorites at Nebraska Husker football games with their rowdy style, perfect for the tailgate scene. From there, they played at beer festivals, German festivals, and events all across the Midwest, Texas and Europe, including being the first American band to play the 700-year-old Gillamoos festival in Germany.

Sunday 7 p.m.; Free

Sip Nebraska Wine, Craft Beer & Spirits Experience

Sip Nebraska brings together a passionate community of local wine, craft beer, spirits and their fans to celebrate Nebraska’s beverage industry. Spend the day playing lawn games, listening to live music from local bands and touring the delicious food vendors. Shop the artisan and craft vendors and test out their new fall activities.

Friday 4-10 p.m., Saturday 1-10 p.m.; $25-$130

Professional Bull Riders “Unleash the Beast”

For the first time in league history, PBR’s Wrangler Invitational will buck into Lincoln. This season, the PBR Wrangler Invitational stop in Lincoln is crucial in the championship race to the PBR World Finals in early November, awarding a gold buckle and a million-dollar bonus to the world’s best bull rider. The riders competing in Nebraska are anticipated to be led by current world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme, along with three-time World Champion Silvano AIves, two-time World Champion J.B. Mauney, 2018 World Champion Kaique Pacheco and 2016 World Champion Cooper Davis.

Saturday 6:45 p.m., Sunday 12:45 p.m.; Tickets start at $15

