Lincoln health officials give recommendations for Halloween events

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln health officials updated the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced that 105 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 6,746. Recoveries are up to 2,634. The number of deaths in the community remains at 24.

The Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains at high risk.

Health officials gave advice for COVID-19 protection during Halloween:

Wear a mask that covers your nose and mouth UNDER your costume mask.

Wash your hands.

Maintain at least six foot distancing from others.

If you are sick, stay home and don’t prepare or distribute treats. Older adults, especially those with underlying health conditions or who are at a higher risk for COVID-19, should consider not participating in activities.

Additional Health Department recommendations included:

Trick-or-Treating

Keep groups to eight or less.

Use hand sanitizer while out and wash hands when you return home.

Don’t eat candy while trick-or-treating.

Handing out Treats

Wash hands before touching treats.

If possible, put treats in prepackaged bags.

Don’t allow children to reach into the treat bowl.

Be creative with physical distancing. Stay on the porch and line-up treat bags or use plastic or cardboard pipe to make a six-foot-long chute.

Use tape or chalk to mark six-foot lines on sidewalks in front of homes and leading to doorsteps.

Trunk-or-Treat Events

Consider a drive through-style event.

Consider a timed ticketed event that promotes correct distancing.

Don’t eat candy during the event.

Use hand sanitizer and wash your hands when you return home.

Neighborhood Halloween Celebrations and Parties

Toss candy from six feet away to children who remain on the sidewalks.

Set up curbside/drive through treat pickup sites.

Try a reverse trick-or-treat that lets children stand in front of their houses as treat bags are distributed to them.

Host a costume parade with a predetermined route marked to maintain safe distances between participants. Incorporate sanitizing stations, yellow caution tape, and tape or chalk on the sidewalks.

Keep gatherings outdoors and limit participation to eight guests or less.

Pumpkin Patch

Sanitize hands before and after touching pumpkins.

Avoid hayrides with people outside of your household.

Avoid indoor haunted houses and Halloween characters that scream or yell.

Maintain at least six foot distancing.

Due to distancing and ventilation issues, indoor haunted houses are to be avoided.

Health Officials also advised that individuals get their flu shots, as the symptoms for the flu can be similar to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.