LSO Promotes New Chief Deputy Sheriff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced the promotion of a new Chief Deputy Sheriff for the department.

“Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner announced he has appointed Captain Ben Houchin as Chief Deputy Sheriff, succeeding Todd Duncan, who resigned to take a position in the private sector.”

“Chief Deputy Houchin began his 27 year career with the Sheriff’s Office in June of 1993, after graduating from Wesleyan University. He attended the 116th Basic Training Session at the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center where he finished #1 in his class. In 1995 he was selected for the Tactical Response Unit and spent 25 years where he eventually became Team Leader and Commander. He was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in June of 2000. In February 2005 he was promoted to the rank of Captain. In 2007 then Captain Houchin was invited to attend the 229th Session of the FBI National Academy.”

“During his career at the Sheriff’s Office, Ben has worked, supervised and commanded the Criminal Investigations Division; Narcotics, Fugitive Task Force; Patrol and Court Services Divisions. He was instrumental in establishing LSO’s Electronic Evidence Unit; Fugitive Task Force and Criminal Interdiction Task Force.”

