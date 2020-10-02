Notre Dame’s president tests positive for coronavirus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — The University of Notre Dame’s president announced Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus less than a week after he attended a White House event without wearing a mask.

The Rev. John Jenkins sent an email to university students and staff saying his symptoms were mild and that he would continue to work from home.

The announcement came after Jenkins this week apologized for not wearing a mask during Saturday’s Rose Garden ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee who is a Notre Dame graduate and law professor.

