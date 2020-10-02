Advertisement

NSP arrests Lincoln man for possession of child pornography

(MGN Image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force has arrested a Lincoln man following the discovery of child pornography.

Friday morning, NSP investigators with the Technical Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a residence at 403 W Saunders Avenue in Lincoln. Investigators located digital images of child pornography. The investigation began with a cyber-tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The resident, Scott Dreager, 55, was arrested for possession of child pornography. He was lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

The Internet Crimes Against Children task force is part of the NSP Technical Crimes Unit of the Special Operations Division.

