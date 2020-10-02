Advertisement

Playing It “Cool” This Weekend...Much Warmer Next Week...

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a small chance for some Friday night-Saturday morning rain showers...the balance of the weekend looks mainly dry and a bit on the chilly side...followed by unseasonably warm and dry conditions for much of next week...

A weather disturbance and trailing surface trough will provide the Lincoln area with some scattered, mainly light precipitation chances Friday night into Saturday morning. The increased cloud cover will help keep overnight temperatures from falling to the levels we saw last night...when readings dropped into the upper 20s-to-lower 30s around the region. Lows tonight should hold in the upper 30s-to-low 40s...nearly 10° warmer than last night. Saturday will start out cloudy...and some light rain showers may linger across the area through mid-morning. As the day wears on skies are expected to turn partly sunny in Lincoln...but temperatures will remain seasonably cool with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Clearing skies will then develop Saturday night and this will allow overnight readings to fall a bit once again. Lows Saturday night will fall into the mid 30s-to-around 40°. Sunday should be pleasant-but-cool...with mostly sunny skies expected and highs again holding in the lower 60s.

If you’re not a fan of these “chillier-than-normal" conditions...you’ll probably enjoy what’s headed our way. Much warmer-than-average temperatures are expected for most of next week...with highs in the 70s and 80s. One weather model actually indicates temperatures making a run at 90° late in the week...and if that verifies...we could be talking about some potential record highs. Unfortunately...the week is also expected to be precipitation-free...and this means that as temperatures rise and a gusty wind develops at times...fire danger will be high.

