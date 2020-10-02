Advertisement

Saale, Vanderford named Dennis A. Pope Memorial awardees

Lincoln Southeast’s Zach Saale and Lincoln High’s Jacob Vanderford both were named the Dennis A. Pope Memorial Sportsmanship awardees
Jacob Vanderford holds up the Dennis A. Pope memorial sportsmanship award
Jacob Vanderford holds up the Dennis A. Pope memorial sportsmanship award(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Zach Saale and Jacob Vanderford join a long list of great baseball players to play legion baseball in Lincoln and now, both are being honored for it. On Thursday night, Saale and Vanderford were named the Dennis A. Pope Memorial sportsmanship awardees.

Saale, who went to school at Lincoln Southeast, and Vanderford, Lincoln High, join the company of players listed back to 1968. The award is named after Dennis Pope and is handed out to a player(s) the demonstrate true sportsmanship in legion baseball.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Martinez leads QB race

Updated: 1 hours ago

KOLN

’Friendly competition’ at quarterback, Martinez remains starter

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Adrian Martinez has the edge over Luke McCaffrey for Nebraska's starting quarterback spot, according to offensive coordinator Matt Lubick.

National

NFL postpones Steelers-Titans after 2 more positive tests

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The NFL postponed Sunday’s game in Nashville after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19.

News

NU athletic department announces ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
The Nebraska Athletic Department has released details about ways fans can fill Memorial Stadium virtually this football season.

Latest News

Sports

Nielsen's path to NAIA Football

Updated: 23 hours ago
Waverly's Caleb Nielsen learned about Dakota State, his future school, after a standout performance during a summer kicking camp.

KOLN

Nielsen earns increased role, emerges among NAIA leaders

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Waverly graduate Caleb Nielsen is receiving national recognition for his role on the Dakota State football team.

KOLN

Diekman earns first career MLB Playoffs save

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Wymore native Jake Diekman recorded the final out in Oakland's 5-3 win on Tuesday to earn his first save in the MLB playoffs.

KOLN

Newcomers take lead, Husker Hoops commit to training over off-season

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Sjuts
Its another season of roster turnover for the Nebraska men's basketball team. Newcomers Kobe Webster and Teddy Allen say the 2020-21 group has a dogged work ethic and desire to excel.

National

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By TERESA M. WALKER
The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday after a new positive coronavirus test result Wednesday among the Titans, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Sports

Chinander back to doing what he loves, with the team he loves

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:23 PM CDT
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander outlines the challenges of coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.