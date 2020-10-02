Saale, Vanderford named Dennis A. Pope Memorial awardees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Zach Saale and Jacob Vanderford join a long list of great baseball players to play legion baseball in Lincoln and now, both are being honored for it. On Thursday night, Saale and Vanderford were named the Dennis A. Pope Memorial sportsmanship awardees.

Saale, who went to school at Lincoln Southeast, and Vanderford, Lincoln High, join the company of players listed back to 1968. The award is named after Dennis Pope and is handed out to a player(s) the demonstrate true sportsmanship in legion baseball.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.