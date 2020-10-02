Scattered Clouds and Cool Friday, Showers Possible Friday Night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of frost will be possible early Friday morning due to temperatures in the mid 30s. Partly sunny and cool this afternoon with the high in the mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. An upper level disturbance will move through the area tonight. Mostly cloudy for tonight with a few isolated showers from this evening into early Saturday morning. Tonight will not be as cold, lows in the lower 40s. Saturday will be partly sunny and continued cool with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s.

An upper level ridge of high pressure will build into the region for Monday and that means a big warm up. Highs on Monday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday through Thursday will be dry, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s all three days.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.