Shotgun stolen from unlocked vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for a shotgun that was stolen out of the back seat of an unlocked truck.

LPD said the theft took place Wednesday in the 5200 Block of Wilshire Boulevard.

The victim told police that someone entered his unlocked GMC pick-up and stole his 12-gauge shotgun, valued at $800.

Police said the theft likely occurred between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

