Two men arrested in connection to multiple forgery cases

Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested two people in connection to several forgery and theft by deception cases over the past few months.

LPD said on Aug. 20, a 58-year-old man reported his bank account balance was depleted so he contacted his bank, which told him multiple checks had been written on his account.

Two checks totaling $1,200 were deposited into a Midwest Bank account and immediately withdrawn, police said.

The investigation into this situation led police to James Crihfield, 29.

Police then learned that on Aug. 28, Crihfield also passed two forged checks at the U-Stop on 48th and Normal Boulevard.

On Sept. 3, Liberty First Credit Union called police after a person came in and tried to open an account using the name of a deceased male.

That man, Robin Dennis, 37, was accompanied by Crihfield, police said.

When police arrived, they contacted Dennis, but Crihfield was no longer on location. In Dennis' backpack, officers found several checks made out to he and Crihfield, as well as several syringes and a wrapper containing meth residue.

Dennis was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Later in the day, police located Crihfield in a hotel parking lot at 2900 NW 12th Street.

He gave officers a fake name but was found to have multiple used syringes that tested positive for meth.

He was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and forgery.

Since then, officers have tied Crihfield to multiple other forgeries in Lincoln. He has now been charged with four counts of theft by deception and four additional counts of forgery.

