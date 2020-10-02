Advertisement

UNL dorm floor under quarantine following COVID-19 outbreak

(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln has placed a floor of a dorm under quarantine following a small cluster of COVID-19 cases.

UNL said six positive COVID-19 cases were identified at Eastside Suites Floor 1.

The University said the quarantine is “intended to interrupt transmission and should be taken seriously.”

The 14-day quarantine went into effect immediately on Friday and will remain in place through October 16. If a resident within the floor tests positive during the quarantine period, the quarantine period will start over to ensure there is not further transmission among residents.

University policy says while in quarantine, students cannot attend classes in-person. Students who need to leave their room are required to wear a face covering while indoors or in the presence of others, particularly when 6-feet of physical distance cannot be maintained. During quarantine, students are permitted to do the following:

  • Pick up to-go meals from the dining center or Herbie’s Market
  • Do laundry in hall
  • Check mail/packages
  • Go to the front desk if locked out

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

