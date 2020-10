LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 6 of High School Football.

Visit our scoreboard page for final scores updated throughout the night.

VIDEO: Kevin Sjuts and Dan Corey preview Friday night’s notable games.

Watch Sports Overtime tonight during 10/11 NOW at Ten and hop on our 1011 News Facebook page following the newscast for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.