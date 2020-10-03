98-year-old pens poem about COVID pandemic

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has caused many people to quarantine or work from home. However, those in assisted living and nursing homes don’t have a choice and the staff has to get creative.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic entering its seventh month, those in assisting living and nursing homes have been in quarantine since the spring. During this time, a friendship with a 70-year age difference has formed and is event stronger during the pandemic.

Margie Martin is living at Legacy Estates in south Lincoln. Sydnie Smith has been working at Legacy Estates for the past five years. She works in activities which has been challenging during the pandemic.

“It was a lot of coming up with creative things because a lot of games you have to touch the same things," said Sydnie Smith. "We’ve been trying to keep people busy. We have been doing puzzles for people to complete in their rooms to keep their minds going.”

Martin is 98 years old and enjoys writing. Together they made a poem about the COVID-19 Pandemic and called it a “Rhythm For the Times."

“With good word and deeds this is what we though America needs, so I guess in our own simple way we were trying to inspire people to be hopeful,” Martin said.

Martin said the pandemic hasn’t been as hard on her as the other residents because she doesn’t have family living in Lincoln to visit her. She’s enjoying the company of the staff and her and Sydnie’s relationship is just one of the examples.

