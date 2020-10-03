Advertisement

98-year-old pens poem about COVID pandemic

Margie Martin lives at Legacy Estates in South Lincoln, and Sydnie Smith works in activities at Legacy. Together they made a poem about the pandemic called "A Rhyme for the Times."
Margie Martin lives at Legacy Estates in South Lincoln, and Sydnie Smith works in activities at Legacy. Together they made a poem about the pandemic called "A Rhyme for the Times."(1011 NOW)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pandemic has caused many people to quarantine or work from home. However, those in assisted living and nursing homes don’t have a choice and the staff has to get creative.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic entering its seventh month, those in assisting living and nursing homes have been in quarantine since the spring. During this time, a friendship with a 70-year age difference has formed and is event stronger during the pandemic.

Margie Martin is living at Legacy Estates in south Lincoln. Sydnie Smith has been working at Legacy Estates for the past five years. She works in activities which has been challenging during the pandemic.

“It was a lot of coming up with creative things because a lot of games you have to touch the same things," said Sydnie Smith. "We’ve been trying to keep people busy. We have been doing puzzles for people to complete in their rooms to keep their minds going.”

Martin is 98 years old and enjoys writing. Together they made a poem about the COVID-19 Pandemic and called it a “Rhythm For the Times."

“With good word and deeds this is what we though America needs, so I guess in our own simple way we were trying to inspire people to be hopeful,” Martin said.

Martin said the pandemic hasn’t been as hard on her as the other residents because she doesn’t have family living in Lincoln to visit her. She’s enjoying the company of the staff and her and Sydnie’s relationship is just one of the examples.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Cancer Society sees loss in research funding dollars due to pandemic

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Each year, the American Cancer Society invests nearly $100 million in new research. That impacts people like Jennifer Klein, who went through chemotherapy that was funded through ACS dollars. Now the ACS stands to lose 50% of funding due to the pandemic.

Forecast

Nice Weather Expected Sunday, Warm and Dry Weather Next Week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Bill Rentschler
After a small rain chance Friday night-into-Saturday morning...dry and cool conditions will dominate your weekend.

News

Tracking COVID-19 in Nebraska

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Here are the details on all COVID-19 cases we’ve been made aware of in Nebraska on Saturday.

News

LPD responds to gunfire, minor damage caused to house

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jacob Elliott
Lincoln Police were called to a house near Willard and Schroeder Park after it was struck by several gunshots Saturday morning.

Latest News

News

PBR comes to PBA

Updated: 8 hours ago
10/11 NOW at Ten

News

Update: Sasse negative for COVID-19 after being around several people who’ve tested positive; Fischer awaits results

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Bill Schammert
Several people who were at that event, including President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Kellyanne Conway, and a few Republican U.S. senators have now tested positive for coronavirus.

News

Cancer survivor becomes honorary football captain

Updated: 20 hours ago

News

Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

News

Pediatric cancer survivor named honorary football captain for Seward Blue Jays

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Huck
After spending 16 months battling cancer at St. Jude, a Seward boy is cancer free, and celebrating by becoming an honorary captain for the Seward Blue Jays football team.

News

PBA hosts PBR as first indoor ticketed event since COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Madison Pitsch
Professional Bull Riding is making its debut in Lincoln with its Unleash the Beast Event. It’s one of the first events in Pinnacle Bank Arena with fans since the pandemic shut down events in March.