American Cancer Society sees loss in research funding dollars due to pandemic

Jenn Klein, in purple, and her team pose after an event. Klein received chemotherapy that was created by research dollars from the American Cancer society
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Each year, the American Cancer Society invests nearly $100 million in new research. That impacts people like Jennifer Klein, who went through chemotherapy that was funded through ACS dollars. Now the ACS stands to lose 50% of funding due to the pandemic.

Klein spent most of 2015 fighting off breast cancer. Part of her treatment was chemotherapy. That particular chemotherapy was funded by ACS research dollars and made a huge impact on her life. She said cancer isn’t waiting for this pandemic to be over and loss of research dollars could mean bad things for cancer patients.

“I was diagnosed on Feb. 5,” said Klein. “By Feb. 17, I was sitting in a chair getting my first round of chemotherapy. I did 20 weeks of chemo, which included four different kinds of chemo. Had a break, got a double mastectomy. Had another little break then had 33 rounds of radiation.”

From diagnosis to chemo to the survivor lap. She captured and recorded everything.

“It was a busy stressful year to say the least,” said Klein.

American Cancer Society research dollars were part of the journey.

“It is so critical in terms of research and medical discoveries to help treat and cure breast cancer," said Klein "But it’s also funding programs that are so important and imperative for survivors and their caregivers.”

Now, because of COVID-19, this might be the least amount of money ACS has invested this century.

“What that represents is failing to invest in research that could have fewer preventative options for people in the future, fewer treatment options, lost progress toward a cure for cancer, and ultimately unfortunately more deaths from cancer in the future,” said Lisa McClung, American Cancer Society.

The American Cancer Society said about a third of its budget was cut this year. Since 1946 the ACS has invested over $4.9 billion in research. Now, while this money does go to research, it also goes towards programs that help the patient and their caregivers and families.

Lisa and Jennifer said if you’re able to give, you can check out the American Cancer Society’s website.

“Funding is needed everywhere," said McClung. "The people that are the beneficiaries of the research, your family, my family people that are being diagnosed with cancer right now. They need these research dollars. Their lives depend on it.”

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

