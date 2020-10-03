Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities have been notified about an inmate who walked away from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Bailey Scruggs (#86344) left after taking out the garbage, one of his assigned duties at the facility. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing, which was found nearby.

Scruggs started serving his sentence on Sept. 6, 2017. He is serving five to eight years on charges out of Douglas County that include burglary and tampering with a juror/witness/information. He has a tentative release date of Sept. 6, 2021.

Scruggs is a black man, 6′1″, 225 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are permitted to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.