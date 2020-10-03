LPD responds to gunfire, minor damage caused to house

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to a house near Willard and Schroeder Park after it was struck by several gunshots Saturday morning.

LPD were called to the 700 block of West A Street Saturday at around 12:20 a.m. Officers found that seven to 10 shots had been fired in the area, with some of the shots having hit a nearby house.

According to LPD, the house sustained minor damage to the siding. No injuries were reported due to the incident. No arrests have been made.

This incident is still under investigation.

