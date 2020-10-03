NDCS employee arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Nebraska State Penitentiary employee was arrested on Thursday for unauthorized communication with a prisoner. Tonya Hendricks ,a 52-year-old corporal at the NSP, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol on Oct. 1 for unauthorized communication with a prisoner (Neb. Rev. Stat. 83-417).

She has been employed by NDCS since December 2019 and has only worked at NSP. Hendricks has been placed on suspension and was booked into the Lancaster County jail.

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

